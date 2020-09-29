Prior to Daniel Craig succeeding Pierce Brosnan for the part of James Bond, a then-relatively-unknown Henry Cavill tossed his hat in the ring for the iconic role's mid-aughts reboot. His undoing at the time was being "a little chubby" (according to director Martin Campbell), which is an issue he's clearly rectified since then.

This bit of alternative-universe casting trivia comes up because, now that Craig is out (for real this time), Cavill indicated in a recent GQ interview that he is still very much down to play the part a decade-and-a-half later.

Cavill, who was doing press to hype his newest film Enola Holmes, was asked for his thoughts on the idea of taking over the role Craig will vacate following the release of the upcoming No Time To Die.

“If [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” he said. “At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

It seems likely that his words will get back to those producers.

As for what he's actually got on the slate, in Enola Holmes he'll play...wait for it, Sherlock Holmes. For those now confused, Enola is the teenage sister of Sherlock. She serves as the focus of the film and is portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown. Further plot details reveal she'll be trying to find her missing mom, but that she'll get herself caught up in an attempted assassination of a young viscount. The film was released on Netflix on September 23, so it's possible you know way more than that intentionally vague sentence.

As for No Time To Die, that comes out in theaters on November 20 (coronavirus willing). Hopefully that holds true.