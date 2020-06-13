MGM has decided to move the next James Bond film No Time to Die to be released earlier in November rather than its previously set date of Nov. 25, 2020.

Deadline reports No Time to Die is set to replace the previously announced Godzilla vs. King Kong film that was originally supposed to release on November 20. It was originally reported in early March that No Time to Die would be releasing on Nov. 25—and that MGM would be subject to lose $30-50 million because of the date change—instead of its original date of April 10, but now it appears the date has been moved again.

While No Time to Die is set to take a hit because of the delayed-release after moving it from April, the film's producers were prepared for this. "They obviously are doing the right thing by putting the public safety, world safety, first,” No Time to Die producer Barbara Broccoli told THR.

Producer Michael Wilson added, “How will coronavirus affect the whole world markets and affect trade in general? We’re just one of the people that have to work in that environment.”

The movie's Twitter account announced the date change on Saturday morning, along with saying that it would be seeing an earlier arrival in UK theaters as well.

The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed film is set to star Daniel Craig in what might be his last dance in the 007 role, as well as a supporting cast of Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz.