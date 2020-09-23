Fans of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series have long-wondered why Lady Stoneheart never showed up in Game of Thrones, and now the showrunners behind the series have finally revealed why that is.

Entertainment Weekly reports that James Hibberd's new behind-the-scenes book on the making of Thrones, Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, details what went into the decision to cut the character, who is a fan-favorite from the books. Obviously, spoilers for Martin's books follow.

Lady Stoneheart is actually a resurrected Catelyn Stark, who was famously murdered in the shocking Red Wedding sequence in the third season, and she makes two major appearances in the books. She first shows up in A Storm of Swords, the third book in the series, and later makes an appearance in A Feast for Crows, the fourth book. With two more novels in the series yet to come from R.R. Martin, Lady Stoneheart's purpose in the overarching story remains unclear.

In the book, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have explained why they didn't choose to include Stoneheart at all. "There was never really much debate about [including Lady Stoneheart]," said Benioff. He added that the "one great scene" when she makes a shock appearance near the end of the third book, however, was something they had debated including at one point.

"That was the only debate,” Weiss said. “The scene where she first shows up is one of the best ‘holy shit’ moments in the books. I think that scene is where the public response came from." Benioff went on to elaborate that "part of the reason" is that they didn't want to spoil the books, as Stoneheart's purpose is still a mystery to fans. They also didn't want to include her because they had planned out every major death, including Jon Snow's resurrection. "Too many resurrections start to diminish the impact of characters dying," Benioff said.

Finally, they believed that if they resurrected a character who was killed during the Red Wedding, one of the show's most shocking and dramatic moments, they might lose some people. "Catelyn’s last moment was so fantastic, and Michelle is such a great actress, to bring her back as a zombie who doesn’t speak felt like diminishing returns."

George R.R. Martin said, however, that he pushed for the character's inclusion. "Lady Stoneheart has a role in the books," the author remarked. "Whether it’s sufficient or interesting enough. I think it is or I wouldn’t have put her in. One of the things I wanted to show with her is that the death she suffered changes you.”

Hibberd's Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series is out Oct. 6.