Dwayne Johnson has unveiled the cast of his upcoming NBC sitcom Young Rock.

The Rock revealed who will portray him and his family through various stages of life via a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday. Adrian Groulx will play 10-year-old Rock, Bradley Constant take on the role of Johnson at age 15, while Marco Polo star Uli Latukefu will play him from the ages of 18 to 20, when he's being recruited to play football at the University of Miami. Stacey Leilua portrays Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson, and Ana Tuisila will play his grandmother.

When announcing that Joseph Lee Anderson will play his late father, WWF superstar Rocky Johnson, the Jumanji star decided to pen a special message to his dad.

"And playing the OG original Rock - my pops, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson is the charismatic @iamjosephleeanderson," Johnson wrote before revealing that the first episode is dedicated to his father. "As you guys know my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicate to him. My dad was a true trail blazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the 60s, 70s & 80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the game. I miss him."

Per Deadline, Young Rock is a coming-of-age comedy that will follow Johnson's formative years and Johnson is set to appear in every episode of the show. It was co-created by Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator/executive producer Nahnatchka Khan. It received a straight-to-series order in January and is set to be produced by Universal Television, the Rock's Seven Bucks Productions, and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions.

The pilot was co-written by Khan and Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Jeff Chiang. Khan and Chiang will also serve as executive producers alongside Jennifer Carreras and Seven Bucks’ Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz.

