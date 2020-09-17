Chris Rock isn’t a fan of how the Democrats handled the pandemic.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the comedian blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the rest of her party for letting “the pandemic come in” because the Democrats were focused on Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings earlier this year.

“It was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats. Their thing was, ‘We’re going to get him impeached,’ which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old,” Rock said.

He then compared Trump to the main character in The Last Emperor, a film about a child who becomes the ruler of China.

“Did you ever see that movie The Last Emperor, where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China? There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, ‘It’s all the Democrats’ fault.’ Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old,” Rock said. “And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, ‘OK, this is what we’re really going to do.’”

Rock added, “Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it's all fake news.”

He also pointed to Trump’s career as a property magnate, equating him to a landlord: “No one has less compassion for humans than a landlord. And we're shocked he's not engaged.”

The comedian later addressed Jimmy Fallon’s recent blackface controversy, saying he didn’t take offense. “Hey, man, I'm friends with Jimmy,” Rock said. “Jimmy's a great guy. And he didn't mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn't matter, but it does. And I don't think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn't.”

Rock is set to play the role of a 1950s mobster in the next season of Fargo on MGM Television.