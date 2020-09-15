Variety reports Netflix has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to an animated re-imagining of the classic 1970s sitcom Good Times. This reboot will be produced by the man behind the original series, Norman Lear, and his Act III Communications imprint, in collaboration with Steph Curry and his production company, Unanimous Media, as well as Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door.

The Boondocks and Black Dynamite producer Carl Jones will serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the Good Times animated reboot, which follow "the Evans family as they navigate today’s world and contemporary social issues. Just as the original did years ago, 'Good Times' strives to remind us that with the love of our family, we can keep our heads above water."

"It's a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry," Jones said in a statement. "We are excited to carry on the original legacy of 'Good Times' — but now animated and a little edgier. Let's just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier."

The push to get a Good Times animated reboot off the ground was spearheaded by Unanimous Media co-founder and chief creative officer Erick Peyton, who first approached Lear and Act III Productions president Brent Miller with the idea.

Lear's TV special Live in Front of a Studio Audience recreated the Good Times 1975 episode "The Politicians" last year with a star-studded cast which included Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah, and Jharrel Jerome. Live in Front of a Studio Audience received an Emmy nod for Outstanding Live Variety Special.