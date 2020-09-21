The 2020 Emmy Awards are here!
The 72nd annual ceremony will be held virtually, but there will be a few unique coronavirus-related wrinkles that should make the night an interesting spectacle. It all starts with host Jimmy Kimmel, who takes on the unenviable task tonight for a third time. Kimmel, however, seems to be embracing the uncertainty and possibility of a snafu, saying, per ABC7, "I do secretly like it. I do enjoy the potential for disaster. Not as much as I enjoy an actual disaster."
Lending itself to the live nature of this year's Emmys, tonight's winners will be given their statue by someone dressed in a hazmat suit designed to look like a tuxedo.
Watchmen leads the pack with 26 nominations, followed by Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20 and Netflix's Ozark with 18.
Check out the nominees and winners, as they are announced, below.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Full Frontal
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight
- The Late Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Limited Series
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- What We Do in the Shadows
- Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Regina King, Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer, Self-Made
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mahershala Ali, Ramy
- Kenan Thompson, SNL
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Betty Gilpin, Glow
- D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure
- Alex Borstein, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, SNL
- Cecily Strong, SNL
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Animated Program
- Big Mouth
- Bob’s Burgers
- BoJack Horseman
- Rick and Morty — WINNER
- The Simpsons
Outstanding Television Movie
- American Son
- Bad Education — WINNER
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- The Good Place (Episode: "Whenever You're Ready"), written by Michael Schur (NBC)
- The Great (Episode: "The Great"), written by Tony McNamara
- Schitt's Creek (Episode: "Happy Ending"), written by Daniel Levy — WINNER
- Schitt's Creek (Episode: "The Presidential Suite"), written by David West Read
- What We Do in the Shadows (Episode: "Collaboration"), written by Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil
- What We Do in the Shadows (Episode: "Ghosts"), written by Paul Simms
- What We Do in the Shadows (Episode: "On the Run"), written by Stefani Robinson
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul (Episode: "Bad Choice Road"), written by Thomas Schnauz
- Better Call Saul (Episode: "Bagman"), written by Gordon Smith
- The Crown (Episode: "Aberfan"), written by Peter Morgan
- Ozark (Episode: "All In"), written by Chris Mundy
- Ozark (Episode: "Boss Fight"), written by John Shiban
- Ozark (Episode: "Fire Pink"), written by Miki Johnson
- Succession (Episode: "This Is Not for Tears"), Written by Jesse Armstrong
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- The Great (Episode: "The Great"), directed by Matt Shakman
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: "It's Comedy or Cabbage"), directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: "Marvelous Radio"), directed by Daniel Palladino
- Modern Family (Episode: "Finale, Part 2"), directed by Gail Mancuso
- Ramy (Episode: "Miakhalifa.mov"), directed by Ramy Youssef
- Schitt's Creek (Episode: "Happy Ending"), directed by Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy — WINNER
- Will & Grace (Episode: "We Love Lucy"), directed by James Burrows
