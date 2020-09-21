The 2020 Emmy Awards are here!

The 72nd annual ceremony will be held virtually, but there will be a few unique coronavirus-related wrinkles that should make the night an interesting spectacle. It all starts with host Jimmy Kimmel, who takes on the unenviable task tonight for a third time. Kimmel, however, seems to be embracing the uncertainty and possibility of a snafu, saying, per ABC7, "I do secretly like it. I do enjoy the potential for disaster. Not as much as I enjoy an actual disaster."

Lending itself to the live nature of this year's Emmys, tonight's winners will be given their statue by someone dressed in a hazmat suit designed to look like a tuxedo.

Watchmen leads the pack with 26 nominations, followed by Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20 and Netflix's Ozark with 18.

Check out the nominees and winners, as they are announced, below.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight

The Late Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, Glow

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty — WINNER

The Simpsons

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education — WINNER

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place (Episode: "Whenever You're Ready"), written by Michael Schur (NBC)

The Great (Episode: "The Great"), written by Tony McNamara

Schitt's Creek (Episode: "Happy Ending"), written by Daniel Levy — WINNER

Schitt's Creek (Episode: "The Presidential Suite"), written by David West Read

What We Do in the Shadows (Episode: "Collaboration"), written by Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil

What We Do in the Shadows (Episode: "Ghosts"), written by Paul Simms

What We Do in the Shadows (Episode: "On the Run"), written by Stefani Robinson

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul (Episode: "Bad Choice Road"), written by Thomas Schnauz

Better Call Saul (Episode: "Bagman"), written by Gordon Smith

The Crown (Episode: "Aberfan"), written by Peter Morgan

Ozark (Episode: "All In"), written by Chris Mundy

Ozark (Episode: "Boss Fight"), written by John Shiban

Ozark (Episode: "Fire Pink"), written by Miki Johnson

Succession (Episode: "This Is Not for Tears"), Written by Jesse Armstrong

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series