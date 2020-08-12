Ahead of its Sunday night premiere on HBO, Frazier and khal couldn't wait to give some spoiler-free talk about Lovecraft Country, a new series from Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams that's created by Misha Green (Underground) and stars Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods), Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey, Underground), and Courtney B. Vance (The People v. OJ Simpson, Uncorked). Without getting too deep into the show's story, they take a look at the cast, world-building, and similarities in feel to another HBO gem, Watchmen. Later, they talk Shia LaBeouf being rumored to join the MCU and a long-lost black-ish episode finally hitting Hulu.

Also, be sure to check this out and our appearance on this week's episode of The Alarmist, where we get to the bottom of who's to blame for the Kanye West and Taylor Swift feud.