Watch Less' love of horror isn't resigned to our interview with Elijah Wood (Episode 15) ; this week, we had a 2020 horror marathon! Inspired by Dave Franco's directorial debut The Rental (which is currently the No. 1 film at the box office), Frazier and khal watch and review The Rental, You Should Have Left (starring Kevin Bacon), and a smaller film, Relic. New school horror fans, this episode is for you.