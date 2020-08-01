WeTV announced Friday it has parted ways with network star Tamar Braxton.

"Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade," a network spokesperson said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best."

Braxton seemingly responded to the network's announcement in a since-deleted tweet. In the message, she wrote that no one had reached out to her nor checked in on her. "This is not helping my mental state," she wrote. "They just won't stop until they see me out of my mind or dead."

The news comes just a day after Braxton broke her silence about the events that led to her recent hospitalization. In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Braxton accused WeTV of exploiting her throughout their years-long relationship. The singer/actress first appeared on the network in 2011 with the Braxton Family Values reality series. She also starred in the spin-off series Tamar & Vince, and had recently filmed the first season of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, which is expected to premiere on WeTV on Sept. 10.

"... There were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," Braxton wrote on Instagram this week. "I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair [...] My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most [...] Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me."

Braxton was hospitalized on July 16 after she was found unresponsive in a hotel room. In her letter, she confirmed the incident was an attempted suicide but was now on "an irreversible path to healing." She also vowed to help those who struggle with mental illnesses—particularly those whose issues stem from "the toxic, systematic bondage that dwells in television."

According to TMZ, the network intends to air Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! as planned and will not make any edits based on Braxton's statement.