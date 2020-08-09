English TV personality and music mogul Simon Cowell is undergoing surgery after having an accident involving an electric bike on Saturday, Page Six reports.

The America's Got Talent creator is said to have broken his back after falling from the bike. A rep released a statement saying that Cowell is "doing fine." Cowell, who is 60, was taken to a hospital from his home in Malibu, California. The incident occurred when Cowell was trying out a new electric bike he got in his home's courtyard.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," Cowell's spokesperson said. "He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Cowell was also injured in 2017 after he fainted and fell down a flight of stairs.

"Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock," he said, per The Sun. "They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out... After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

Cowell and his his partner Lauren Silverman have a six-year-old son named Eric together.