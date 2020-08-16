Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen are asking fellow British Columbians to stop attending ragers—at least until the pandemic is over.

The Vancouverites made the request in separate PSAs this weekend, just days after B.C. Premier John Horgan asked the celebrities for their help.

"I have been talking about the importance of making sure that younger demographics are hearing the message," Horgan said at a Wednesday press conference. "This is a call-out to Deadpool right now. Ryan, we need your help up here. Get in touch with us ... Seth Rogen, another upstanding British Columbian, we need to communicate to people who aren’t hearing us. The two of you, alone, can help us in that regard."

Reynolds came through. On Friday, the Deadpool star posted a fake voicemail message he left on Hogan's office phone. Reynolds, of course, added some humor, but underscored the dangers of attending large gatherings amid the global health crisis.

"Oh, hey, John Horgan! Ryan Reynolds here. I got your message about the thing," he began. "I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly. People, I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me. No, sir. Unless it's plastic surgery, which a lot of people don't know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman."

He continued: "Young folk in B.C., they're partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don't know that thousands of young people are just getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it too ... It's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. BC, that's home to some of the coolest old people on earth."

Which old people? Reynolds specifically mentions famed geneticist and broadcaster David Suzuki and his mom, Tammy Reynolds.

"I hope that young people of B.C. don't kill my mom, frankly, or David Suzuki or each other," he added. "Let's not kill anyone, I think that’s reasonable."

Rogen issued his request with a pretty straight-forward tweet that reminded everyone that the virus was still raging.

"Please do not go out to parties and BBQs and other large gatherings!" he wrote. "... It's more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead!"