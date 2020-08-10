An episode of Black-ish that was shelved for over two years will finally see the light of day.

Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris, revealed via Instagram on Monday that an episode titled "Please, Baby, Please" from season 4 will now be available for fans to watch on Hulu.

"On November 2017, we made an episode of black-ish entitled ‘Please, Baby, Please,’" Barris wrote in the post. Barris went on to explain that the politically charged was placed on ice due to "creative differences."

"We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future," he continued. "Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of. ‘Please, Baby, Please’ didn’t make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly… until now."

"Please, Baby, Please" was supposed to be episode 13 of season 4. When it was pulled, ABC claimed that the network and Barris were unable to come to a creative compromise.

"One of the things that has always made Black-ish so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates," a network spokesperson said in 2018. "However, on this episode, there were creative differences we were unable to resolve."

A 2018 synopsis of the episode written by Barris and Peter Saji read: "Dre is on baby duty for the night during a storm, and the household is wide awake. He decides to read a crying Devante a bedtime story, but when that doesn’t do the trick, Dre tosses it aside and begins to tell a story of his own about the current state of the country in a way Devante will understand, on a special episode…"

"Please, Baby Please" is found on Hulu at the end of the Season 4 tab. The premiere of the episode comes after Black-ish secured four Primetime Emmy Awards nominations including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.