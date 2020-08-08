In more unpopular Nick Cannon opinions, it appears the former Wild 'N Out host is planning on voting for Kanye West in the presidential election.

When asked by a TMZ paparazzo what he thought of West's bid, Cannon responded, “I love it.” Pressed to say if he would vote for 'Ye, Cannon gave a “yeah” with a slight laugh. He told the outlet he believes “we need another Black man” in the White House.

When it was pointed out that voting for Kanye is essentially a vote for Trump, Cannon said, “You never know, man. Stranger things have happened in 2020.”

In the most recent Kanye presidential campaign news, it seems it’s unlikely the artist will appear on his home state of Illinois’ ballot. On Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported that Yeezy's name probably won’t be on the Illinois general election ballot because he didn’t manage to obtain the 2,500 valid signatures from state voters, which is required for independent candidates wanting to get on the ballot.

Kanye reportedly filed 3,218 signatures. A state hearing officer later ruled that around 60 percent of the signatures weren’t authentic. West has has until Aug. 21 to challenge the findings and attempt to prove the signatures were valid, but it will be a difficult task.