Lizzo has landed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios.

The deal will see the musician will work alongside Amazon Studios to develop television projects that will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Variety reports.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” Lizzo said, per the outlet. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

The singer won three Grammy Awards in 2020, for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios said. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

During the quarantine, Lizzo has been making sure to make room for self-care. In April, she and SZA hosted a meditation session on Instagram Live where Lizzo played the flute and SZA played a Tibetan singing bowl. The two also touched on their relationships with social media, and the use of drugs and other substances during quarantine and how they impact the body’s immunity.

Stay tuned for more from Lizzo.