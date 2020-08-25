According to Variety, Cartoon Network classic The Powerpuff Girls has a live-action version currently in development at The CW.

This remake would see the titular heroes navigate the world in adult form, more specifically as disillusioned twentysomethings who feel bitter about losing their childhood to fighting crime. In what is part-tease/part elaboration on the premise, Variety writes, "Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?"

A team of writers and executive producers will be composed of: Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, with David Madden will also executive produce under the Berlanti Productions banner. Not shocking given the network it may air on, Warner Bros. Television will also have a producing credit.

Note that Regnier's previous credits include iZombie, Sleepy Hollow, and the revival of Veronica Mars. She also has an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. Cody is best known for winning an Oscar for best original screenplay back in 2008 for Juno. She also worked on Young Adult and Jennifer's Body, and co-created One Mississippi and United States of Tara.

As for the intellectual property, the original Powerpuff Girls run spanned from 1998 until 2005. In that period there were 78 episodes. The series was created by Craig McCracken, and saw the eponymous trio made up of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup accidentally created by Professor Utonium when he combined sugar, spice, and everything nice, with Chemical X. A movie called The Powerpuff Girls Movie also came out in 2002. And Cartoon Network tried to take a run at the next generation via a rebooted animated version in 2016.

It's obviously worth pointing out that being in development does not mean there's any guarantee of seeing it air. But Variety notes that the CW and the aforementioned Berlanti have worked together on a number of superhero shows situated in the DC Universe. Berlanti also produced the more adult-themed version of another cutesy animated classic by turning the Archie Comics into Riverdale.