Kim Kardashian has joined forces with Monica in the fight to free C-Murder from prison.

Kardashian posted a series of tweets Sunday explaining the revelations that followed the trial of C-Murder, born Corey Miller, who was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2009.

In 2009, Ernest Johnson, president of the NAACP in Louisiana, called for an investigation into C-Murder's trial after one of the jurors, Mary Jacob, revealed she voted for a guilty conviction to end the "brutal" pressure from her fellow jurors who were also allegedly forcing their stance on another jury member, a disabled 20-year-old college student, who was leaning towards a not guilty vote. Jacob admits she believed prosecutors had not proven their case.

C-Murder, who has maintained his innocence, appealed his conviction in response to Jacob's confession, but the decision was upheld by the court.

In 2018, Kenneth Jordan, a key witness in the C-Murder trial, filed a sworn affidavit, stating, "I know the individual that I saw shoot the gun was not Corey Miller." Jordan claimed he was pressured by detectives to lie under oath to avoid a 10-year sentence on unrelated criminal charges.

C-Murder's ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Monica vowed to do everything she could to help get him out on her Stories last week. "You are not alone," she wrote. "The fight is about to change because you will not fight alone! Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them! I'm about to be on some other sh*t @cmurder"

C-Murder is the younger brother of Master P. He's currently serving his sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.