It's really wild what things people can do with their phones. This is a fact Joe Rogan further proved with a series of posts that shocked his fans.

On Friday, the comedian and podcast star took to Instagram where he seemingly uploaded a picture of a woman. In the caption, Rogan explained that this "woman" was actually a picture of him that his daughter altered with filters.

"If you wanna know how fucked we are and how bizarre filters are and how distorted young women’s expectations of beauty are, I present you this picture. This IS ME," Rogan wrote. "My 10 year old daughter is laughing hysterically because she took a picture of my ugly chimp face making kissy lips and ran it through some satanic filter designed to steal women’s self esteem through pure deception and fuckery, and this is the result."

To emphasize the difference, Rogan posted the original picture before the "satanic filter."

Some people took Rogan's posts as being upset about the filters, moving them to push back at the comedian, while others were in shock by the way these filters can distort an image.