Australian director Garth Davis, best known for his work on 2016's Lion (nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture) and 2018's Mary Magdalene, has reportedly been tapped to direct Disney's new Tron film.

Deadline reports that Davis will helm the film based on Jesse Wigutow's script, with Jared Leto still set to star. Insiders close to production indicate that Davis "aggressively pursued the job," winning over Disney executives despite his lack of experience with big-budget blockbusters. Leto will also produce the film alongside Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook.

Disney's last attempt to resurrect Tron came with 2010's Tron: Legacy, which saw Jeff Bridges reprise his role from the 1982 original. He starred opposite Garrett Hedlund, who played his character's son, and Olivia Wilde. Like the original, it received mixed reviews, but grossed a relatively respectable $400 million at the box office worldwide on a $170 million budget.

As of right now, it is unclear if any of the cast from Tron: Legacy is expected to return in the currently untitled new film. Initial reports indicated it would be a sequel like Legacy rather than a reboot of the franchise. Disney green-lit the film back in 2015, although development was paused following the box office flop that was Tomorrowland. Joseph Kosinski, who directed Tron: Legacy and helmed the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, had expressed interest in being involved in the third film.

The next Tron is still in the development stages, but with the involvement of Davis—who also boasts an Emmy nomination for his work on Top of the Lake—it's looking promising for fans of the sci-fi series.