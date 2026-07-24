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Latest Stories

A person in a futuristic black and red suit stands in a glowing red, high-tech environment, with mist and geometric patterns.
Pop Culture

Inside the Grid: 5 Highlights from Our Visit to the ‘Tron: Ares’ Set

We stepped inside the world of ‘Tron: Ares’ to see the tech, costumes, and action that could make this the franchise’s boldest entry yet.

Jacob Kramer324 days ago
Jared Leto, Tron Boy
Pop Culture

Disney's New 'Tron' Movie With Jared Leto Hires 'Lion' Director Garth Davis

Australian director Garth Davis, best known for his work on 'Lion' and 'Mary Magdalene,' has been tapped to direct Disney's new 'Tron' film.

Joe Price2175 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Disney Cancels Plans for 'Tron 3'

Disney has decided not to move forward with another "Tron" sequel, even though pre-production had already started.

Christopher Spata4075 days ago
Pop Culture

Olivia Wilde Reveals 'Tron 3' Story Detail

Olivia Wilde spoke to Collider about the plot of the upcoming "Tron 3," which technically hasn't even been announced as happening yet.

Christopher Spata4116 days ago
Pop Culture

Because No One Asked For It, 'Tron 3' Is Happening

The movie will follow 2010’s sequel 'Tron: Legacy'.

Alexis Morgan4127 days ago
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Pop Culture

Turn Your Car's Gear Shifter Into a "Tron" Arcade Cabinet Joystick

A fan of the "Tron" video game series turned his car's gear shifter into an arcade cabinet joystick.

Gus Turner4426 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Oculus Rift and "Tron" Merge in Light Cycle Arcade (Video)

This upgrade to the old school motorcycle arcade merges a "Tron" light cycle with the VR headset, Oculus Rift

LastOneAwakeNYC4483 days ago
Sports

Mini Will Unveil a "Tron"-Like Cooper at the New York Motor Show

Mini will unveil a customer-designed Cooper at the New York Motor Show.

ianservantes4488 days ago
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Sports

Pop Culture-Themed Skinsuits for the Serious Cyclist

Finally, you can ride your super-serious road bike disguised as Pee Wee Herman.

Danny Vazquez4923 days ago
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Pop Culture

Disney Hires Writer For "Tron 3"

Because apparently the world wants more <em>Tron</em>.

Jason Serafino4979 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Greatest Summer Movie Season Ever? According To The Alamo Drafthouse, It Was The "Summer Of 1982"

A new revival series happening in Austin, Texas, points out that Hollywood's best hot weather run happened 30 years ago.

MattBarone5183 days ago
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Sports

Video: The Real Life TRON Light Cycle

The Tron Light Cycle may be hitting the grid in real life coming soon.

Nate Santos5418 days ago
Style

Well Played: Tron-Inspired Duck Tape Commercial

This cool stop-motion ad is a nerdy pleasure.

Jian DeLeon5451 days ago
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Sports

Learning To Ride A Bike The Tron Way

Sci-Fi Flick Inspires A New Bike For Young Beginners

Nate Santos5452 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Superstar LTO "Nylon Black/Green"

See you on the grid.

Complex5514 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: Fan-Made "TRON: Destiny" Trailer

You might even think it looks better than <em>TRON: Legacy</em>.

Complex5569 days ago
Pop Culture

Arthouse Alert: The Original "Tron" in New Orleans This Weekend (4/8-9)

In place of a Daft Punk-penned score, this film contains actual novelty.

Ross Scarano5591 days ago

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