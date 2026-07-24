Latest Stories
Inside the Grid: 5 Highlights from Our Visit to the ‘Tron: Ares’ Set
We stepped inside the world of ‘Tron: Ares’ to see the tech, costumes, and action that could make this the franchise’s boldest entry yet.
Disney's New 'Tron' Movie With Jared Leto Hires 'Lion' Director Garth Davis
Australian director Garth Davis, best known for his work on 'Lion' and 'Mary Magdalene,' has been tapped to direct Disney's new 'Tron' film.
Disney Cancels Plans for 'Tron 3'
Disney has decided not to move forward with another "Tron" sequel, even though pre-production had already started.
Olivia Wilde Reveals 'Tron 3' Story Detail
Olivia Wilde spoke to Collider about the plot of the upcoming "Tron 3," which technically hasn't even been announced as happening yet.
Because No One Asked For It, 'Tron 3' Is Happening
The movie will follow 2010’s sequel 'Tron: Legacy'.
Turn Your Car's Gear Shifter Into a "Tron" Arcade Cabinet Joystick
A fan of the "Tron" video game series turned his car's gear shifter into an arcade cabinet joystick.
Oculus Rift and "Tron" Merge in Light Cycle Arcade (Video)
This upgrade to the old school motorcycle arcade merges a "Tron" light cycle with the VR headset, Oculus Rift
Mini Will Unveil a "Tron"-Like Cooper at the New York Motor Show
Mini will unveil a customer-designed Cooper at the New York Motor Show.
Pop Culture-Themed Skinsuits for the Serious Cyclist
Finally, you can ride your super-serious road bike disguised as Pee Wee Herman.
Disney Hires Writer For "Tron 3"
Because apparently the world wants more <em>Tron</em>.
The Greatest Summer Movie Season Ever? According To The Alamo Drafthouse, It Was The "Summer Of 1982"
A new revival series happening in Austin, Texas, points out that Hollywood's best hot weather run happened 30 years ago.
Video: The Real Life TRON Light Cycle
The Tron Light Cycle may be hitting the grid in real life coming soon.
Well Played: Tron-Inspired Duck Tape Commercial
This cool stop-motion ad is a nerdy pleasure.
Learning To Ride A Bike The Tron Way
Sci-Fi Flick Inspires A New Bike For Young Beginners
Video: Fan-Made "TRON: Destiny" Trailer
You might even think it looks better than <em>TRON: Legacy</em>.
Arthouse Alert: The Original "Tron" in New Orleans This Weekend (4/8-9)
In place of a Daft Punk-penned score, this film contains actual novelty.