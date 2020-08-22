After a year of rumors and growing speculation, we now know who Idris Elba, and several other surprise Hollywood faces, will play in The Suicide Squad.

Director James Gunn shared the information during a DC Fandome panel on Saturday when he revealed the film's cast list and each actor's character. Elba, who many believed would take on the Bronze Tiger role, will actually portray the mercenary villain Bloodsport. Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney will reprise their roles from David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad; However, according to Gizmodo, Gunn stressed that the forthcoming DC flick was not a sequel nor a reboot, but rather an adaptation of the comic book series.

New cast members include John Cena as Peacemaker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K, Michael Rooker as Savant, and Flula Borg as Javelin. You can check out the cast list and video teaser below.

The Suicide Squad reportedly wrapped up filming earlier this year before the pandemic halted TV and film productions. The anti-hero flick is expected to hit theaters Aug. 6, 2021. Stay tuned as more information about the movie becomes available.

See the full The Suicide Squad cast/character list below: