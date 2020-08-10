Variety reports that Alamo Drafthouse has launched a new program which will allow you to rent out your own private theater and invite up to 30 of your friends and family. "Your Own Private Alamo" will set you back $150, but it can serve as a great option for moviegoers who have been yearning for a communal viewing experience ever since theaters across the country started closing due to COVID-19.

In addition to the $150 rental fee, there's a minimum food purchase requirement of $150. Basically, the more guests you can wrangle up, the less each person will be expected to pay for concessions. This offer is only available in two cities—Austin and Denver—but you would have to believe that the success of this program could lead to the Alamo Drafthouse expanding its plan to other locations.

Unless there is a local or state mandate in effect, the Alamo Drafthouse will leave the use of face coverings up to their guests, who can also dictate the policy on talking and phone use during the film. It's only right if you're the one who paid $150 to make this happen. Another power bestowed upon the organizer is what everyone will be watching together.

Here are the titles you can choose from:

ABOMINABLE

DESPICABLE ME

DESPICABLE ME 3

DOLITTLE

DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)

E.T.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON

KUNG FU PANDA

MINIONS

SECRET LIFE OF PETS

SHREK

SING

SPIRIT: STALLION OF CIMARRON

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS

THE IRON GIANT

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

THE MUPPET MOVIE

TROLLS

1941

ALWAYS

CASABLANCA

DUEL

PRINCE OF DARKNESS

SIXTEEN CANDLES

THE GOONIES

THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK

THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS

UNCLE BUCK

VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)

WEIRD SCIENCE

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

AQUAMAN

BATMAN (1989)

BREAKFAST CLUB

GREMLINS

JAWS

JURASSIC PARK

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

SUPERMAN (1978)

THE LOST BOYS

THE MATRIX

THE THING (1982)

THEY LIVE

WONDER WOMAN