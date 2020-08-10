Variety reports that Alamo Drafthouse has launched a new program which will allow you to rent out your own private theater and invite up to 30 of your friends and family. "Your Own Private Alamo" will set you back $150, but it can serve as a great option for moviegoers who have been yearning for a communal viewing experience ever since theaters across the country started closing due to COVID-19.
In addition to the $150 rental fee, there's a minimum food purchase requirement of $150. Basically, the more guests you can wrangle up, the less each person will be expected to pay for concessions. This offer is only available in two cities—Austin and Denver—but you would have to believe that the success of this program could lead to the Alamo Drafthouse expanding its plan to other locations.
Unless there is a local or state mandate in effect, the Alamo Drafthouse will leave the use of face coverings up to their guests, who can also dictate the policy on talking and phone use during the film. It's only right if you're the one who paid $150 to make this happen. Another power bestowed upon the organizer is what everyone will be watching together.
Here are the titles you can choose from:
ABOMINABLE
DESPICABLE ME
DESPICABLE ME 3
DOLITTLE
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)
E.T.
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON
KUNG FU PANDA
MINIONS
SECRET LIFE OF PETS
SHREK
SING
SPIRIT: STALLION OF CIMARRON
THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS
THE IRON GIANT
THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE
THE MUPPET MOVIE
TROLLS
1941
ALWAYS
CASABLANCA
DUEL
PRINCE OF DARKNESS
SIXTEEN CANDLES
THE GOONIES
THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK
THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS
UNCLE BUCK
VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)
WEIRD SCIENCE
A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET
AQUAMAN
BATMAN (1989)
BREAKFAST CLUB
GREMLINS
JAWS
JURASSIC PARK
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
SUPERMAN (1978)
THE LOST BOYS
THE MATRIX
THE THING (1982)
THEY LIVE
WONDER WOMAN
Also Watch