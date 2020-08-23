The ultra-popular superhero Static Shock might be receiving his own theatrical adaptation. According to Variety, filmmaker Reginald Hudlin said during a DC FanDome panel that there have been some “serious conversations” about getting the hero on the big screen.

"One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media,” Hudlin said. “When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the Static Shock movie. That will be a theatrical feature film."

Along with Static, Hudlin also hinted that more heroes under the Milestone Media comic umbrella might also get the theatrical treatment.

“What we’re talking about is unbelievable,” he continued. “We’re also talking to all the other divisions of Warner, for example, the animation department. They make those amazing animated feature films for home entertainment. And we’re talking about doing one of those feature films involving the Milestone characters. We’re also looking at new media, like podcasts, and doing a serious of stories that will be available on podcasts. We will deliver Milestone Media wherever you are, on whatever platform you want.”

Static Shock originally had a popular animated television show that first aired on Kids' WB in 2000. Ending in 2004, the electric-powered Black teen superhero would remain in comic conversations and receive a comic adaptation later down the line as well.