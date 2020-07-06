There's still no confirmation as to whether The Office will receive the reboot NBCUniversal wants so badly, but one star of the show is looking to launch his own spinoff instead of waiting around much longer. Leslie David Baker, the actor behind the lovably grumpy Stanley, launched a Kickstarter campaign for a spinoff centered on his character.

On the official Kickstarter page for the project, The Office isn't mentioned directly, likely due to copyright issues. But it's abundantly clear from the title, Uncle Stan, that the proposed spinoff will follow the story of Stanley Hudson (or a Stanley Hudson facsimile) post-retirement. Organized by Baker himself and his business partner Sardar Khan, the campaign also makes no references to The Office showrunner Greg Daniels or original series creator Ricky Gervais.

"After enjoying his retirement in Florida, carving wood, enjoying the white sand beaches, and dancing to old disco, Uncle Stan (Leslie David Baker) gets a call from his nephew Lucky in Los Angeles asking for help with his two kids and running his motorcycle/flower shop," the Kickstarter reads. "With his business failing, his kids growing up without enough attention, and on the brink of losing his patience with the cast of characters he has working in the shop, Lucky is going to need all the help he can get from no-nonsense Uncle Stan."

Baker and Khan are asking for $300,000 by August 1 in order to fund the campaign. Rewards range from a thank you or a digital copy of the script to a walk-on role and executive producer credit. See what Leslie David Baker had to say about the launch of the Uncle Stan Kickstarter above, and check out the Kickstarter itself here.