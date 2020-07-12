The search for Naya Rivera is still underway, days after its been presumed that she drowned.

Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and her father have joined the efforts, with both of them searching for the missing actress themselves. Images surfaced of Dorsey and Rivera’s father swimming fully clothed in the waters of Lake Piru, which is about 60 miles northwest of central Los Angeles.

According to People, other members of Rivera’s family have been present at the lake. “Naya’s mother and brother have been at the lake every day since Naya disappeared,” a source told the outlet. “They have been in constant contact with the Sheriff’s Office and involved in the search. On Saturday morning, they joined the search on a sheriff’s boat.”

Rivera and Dorsey divorced in 2018 after nearly four years of marriage. They share a son, four-year-old Josey, who was found alone on a rented pontoon on Wednesday after he and Rivera had gone swimming. The boy told authorities that they had gotten in the lake together but she never climbed back in the boat.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department shared an update on Sunday, as the search for Rivera entered day four: “In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake.”

On the second day of the search, authorities revealed that they now think Rivera “drowned in a tragic incident” and had pivoted from a “search and rescue mission” to a “recovery” mission.

“Our goal is to bring the family closure,” Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Marta Bugarin told reporters. “It’s a traumatic time for them. They’re devastated, obviously.”

In addition to divers, helicopters, drones, and cadaver dogs, crews are now using sonar and robotic devices to scan the bottom of the lake and explore underwater.

“We don't know if she's going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now,” Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow said on Friday.