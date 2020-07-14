MythBusters host and electrical engineer Grant Imahara has passed away. He was 49. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died after he suffered from a brain aneurysm.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a Discovery rep said via a statement, per THR. In addition to hosting MythBusters, Imahara, who was also a roboticist, hosted Netflix's White Rabbit Project.

Imahara was born in Los Angeles in 1970 and went on to graduate from the University of Southern California. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and later worked at Lucasfilm's THX division as an engineer. 

Adam Savage, Imahara's co-host on MythBusters, responded to the news on Twitter, writing that he was "at a loss."

"No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend," Savage wrote.

Kari Byron, who also co-hosted with Imahara on MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, wrote that she wished she "had a time machine" in response to the news of Imahara's death.

Others also took to social media to react to Imahara's passing and to pay their respects. 

