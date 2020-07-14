MythBusters host and electrical engineer Grant Imahara has passed away. He was 49. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died after he suffered from a brain aneurysm.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a Discovery rep said via a statement, per THR. In addition to hosting MythBusters, Imahara, who was also a roboticist, hosted Netflix's White Rabbit Project.

Imahara was born in Los Angeles in 1970 and went on to graduate from the University of Southern California. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and later worked at Lucasfilm's THX division as an engineer.

Adam Savage, Imahara's co-host on MythBusters, responded to the news on Twitter, writing that he was "at a loss."

"No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend," Savage wrote.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Kari Byron, who also co-hosted with Imahara on MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, wrote that she wished she "had a time machine" in response to the news of Imahara's death.

Others also took to social media to react to Imahara's passing and to pay their respects.

This is so unbearably sad. I didn’t know Grant that well. Only ever saw him once or twice a year. But he was always warm and kind and ready with a smile and a story. Of some new wonder he was building. Too damned soon. RIP #GrantImahara https://t.co/rANhVj0uBQ — Thiccolas Cage (@marcbernardin) July 14, 2020

One of the coolest people from the comic con scene who was so kind to everyone. Selfless and always armed with a smile. Not to mention his passion for science. This is a total shock. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/OLRJtNSrSm #RIPGrantImahara — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) July 14, 2020

😢 Thanks for being my robotics/Mythbusting inspiration since I was 8, taking time on twitter to congratulate me on joining the Mythbusters family or to just make me laugh. @grantimahara pic.twitter.com/CMrNuJOUZJ — 💡 𝙰𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚎 𝚆𝚎𝚋𝚎𝚛 💡 Tech-nic-Allie (@RobotMakerGirl) July 14, 2020

omg no!!!! 😩😩😩😩😩



Grant Imahara Dead: 'MythBusters' Host Was 49 https://t.co/UrSnNXKbJs — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) July 14, 2020

This hits me hard. I met him only once and thought he was terrific—but he really made Mythbusters for me and was one of the first Asian Americans both my kids regularly saw on screen. RIP Grant—you will be greatly missed. https://t.co/w2uQsbR7nr — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) July 14, 2020