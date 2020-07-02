As the coronavirus pandemic hit, a good chunk of highly-anticipated TV shows and movies were already deep into production at the time and had to hit the pause button. Among the shows that had to postpone production due to safety concerns were Marvel's Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Netflix's Stranger Things and Sex Education. With a good portion of the country reopening, production companies have started to reveal when they plan to resume production.

As detailed by the Hollywood Reporter, high-profile projects from numerous studios will soon begin production once again in the state of Georgia. Stranger Things, which is predominantly filmed in and around Atlanta, could resume production on Season 4 as soon as Sept. 17. Sources at Pinewood studio in Atlanta have indicated, meanwhile, that Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will begin preproduction this month with an aim to start shooting in August. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Falcon was shooting in Prague.

"Thanks to the 'Best Practices' for set safety released by the state, in addition to the guidelines provided by the national guilds and unions, we look forward to helping thousands of crew members and support service personnel get back to work safely," said Georgia's film commissioner, Lee Thomas. "It will help Georgia maintain its position as one of the busiest production locales worldwide."

Sex Education is also looking to start production again next month for its third season, Deadline reports. The Netflix comedy-drama series is one of the latest UK-based productions to reveal a planned production date, joining the fantasy-action series The Witcher, which plans to film Season 2 in August. Safety protocols are currently being decided upon, while cast members have been instructed that production is close to resuming.

"It will be different," said Sony's president of international production Wayne Garvie. "The next couple of years will be tricky, there's going to be a few false starts—productions starting up and then stopping again—it's going to be a bit messy. But then it will come back."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is among the productions looking to start filming soon, too, but it'll do so at Fox studios in Sydney, Australia. The studio behind the film is looking to take "careful steps" to ensure the safety of the cast and crew after production was put on ice in March.