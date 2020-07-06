Broadway actor Nick Cordero has died after having a several-month long battle with COVID-19, People reports. He was 41.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Sunday night, where she delivered the tragic news, and also thanked everyone who had supported him and their family throughout his three-month battle with the virus.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote in the caption. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Kloots went on to thank Cordero's doctor, David Ng, who had helped treat him as he was battling the virus. "To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough."

Kloots had shared that her husband entered intensive care on March 31 after being diagnosed with pneumonia. People reported that after taking three tests for COVID-19, one eventually came out positive. He was then treated for the virus throughout April until experiencing complications from being in-and-out of surgeries throughout May. Eventually, doctors began seeing side effects from COVID-19 in his lungs as well, leading him to be put into a medically induced coma in June. Cordero would eventually need to have his temporary pacemaker removed in July, and it would be at that point that Kloots would share the grim reality of her husbands situation. He also had a leg amputated.

"My husband has been in the ICU for 91 days," Kloots shared in an Instagram story on Friday. "We don't know if he'll make it. I hope and pray every single day of my life that he does. But, if he does make it, I don't know when he'll be able to work again."

Cordero was a Broadway star who was most notably seen in Waitress and Rock of Ages. He is survived by his wife and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

In the wake of his death, several actors and friends of Cordero mourned and paid tribute to him online. You can see how Zach Braff, Viola Davis, and others honored Cordero's memory below.