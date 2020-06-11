Ahead of its release later this month, Netflix has unleashed the trailer for its Eurovision Song Contest comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. Directed by David Dobkin of Wedding Crashers fame, Eurovision Song Context: The Story of Fire Saga follows Ferrell and McAdams as Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they represent their country in the titular contest.

The new trailer follows the release of "Volcano Man," a music video from the two actors' characters in the film. Offering a deeper look at the plot of the story, which Ferrell co-wrote and is also producing, the trailer features plenty of goofy accents from its leads and their co-stars. Eurovision will also pit Ferrell and McAdams' singers against entrants played by Demi Lovato and Dan Stevens, while Pierce Brosnan plays the disapproving father to Erickssong. Graham Norton, who is the BBC's commentator for the real-life Eurovision Song Contest, also makes an appearance as himself.

The movie was originally scheduled to hit Netflix in May, but it was hit with a short delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now arrive on June 26, and the official soundtrack will drop the same day, featuring a new song by Lovato. While the Eurovision Song Contest might be cancelled this year, the new film promises to keep fans of the often-bizarre contest satisfated.

Watch the trailer above.