Insecure star Yvonne Orji joins Watch Less ahead of the June 6 premiere of her debut HBO stand-up special, Momma I Made It. She dives into talking about her Nigerian roots, how she got her start in stand-up, and of course addresses the Molly/Issa conflict of Insecure Season 4. Before that, Frazier and Khal reflect on the protests taking place across the globe, Kendrick Sampson's story from the frontlines, and some real talk on the situation in general.