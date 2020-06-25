While talking with Access Daily on Tuesday, Terry Crews revealed that the first four episodes of Season 8 of the popular cop-comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine had to be scrapped amid nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism.

Crews explained that they had four new episodes for the season done, but decided to scrap them with the current conversations taking place in the country in mind.

"We talked about what’s happening in this country and we talked about the shift of consciousness going on," Crews said. "They had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash. It's like, 'We have to start over.'"

Crews went on to describe how the team has been approaching this upcoming season, and some of the steps they plan to take in order to ensure the show is tasteful, as much as it is funny.

"We’ve had a lot of somber talks and very deep conversations," Crews added. "Through this we hope to bring something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

A few weeks ago in the beginning of June, show producer Dan Goor released a statement on his Twitter echoing much of what Crews is saying now, ensuring people that he and the rest of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team condemn the murder of George Floyd, and donated $100,000 towards The National Bail Fund as well.

Crews also talked about how the team is still actively trying to figure out what Brooklyn Nine-Nine should look like from here.

"Right now we don’t know which direction we’re going to go in," Crews said, noting that it's on the cast and crew to "unite, get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together."

The show also stars Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, and Melissa Fumero and is about a fictional 99th police precinct and the NYPD detectives involved in it.