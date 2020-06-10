As part of their stated brand commitment to participate in "true systemic change," Netflix has launched a curated collection of movies and series in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As of Wednesday, when users log onto their Netflix accounts, they'll be met with the curated "More than a Moment" collection. Per a Netflix rep, the productions selected for the collection are among those the streaming service believes tell "complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America."

Among the featured releases are 13th, When They See Us, Luke Cage, Dear White People, #blackAF, Pose, Malcolm X, LA 92, Moonlight, Homecoming, Miss Virginia, She's Gotta Have It, Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, Quincy, The Black Godfather, Rodney King, and more.

For a direct link to the full collection, click here.