Jenna Marbles, whose reach on YouTube included more than 20 million subscribers, has announced she's leaving her main channel.

"I wanna hold myself accountable and it's painful to do it and it's not fun and it hurts," she said during the final moments of an 11-minute video titled "A Message," uploaded Thursday. "I'm ashamed of things I've done and said in my past but [this is] important. I hope this felt like something that you needed to hear from me. I'm not sure that I want to continue doing stuff on this channel and I don't wanna put anything out in the world that's gonna hurt anybody so I need to be done with this channel for now. Or forever."

In the same video, Marbles—whose real name is Jenna Mourey—also addressed since-made-private videos in which she wore blackface and used slurs.

"There are people that were offended that I did blackface as Nicki Minaj in 2011 … This has been private for quite some time," she said. "And I do just want to tell you that it was not my intention to do blackface." She added, however, that her intentions don't matter.

"All that matters is that people were offended and it hurt them and for that I am so unbelievably sorry," she said. "This isn't okay and it hasn't existed on the internet for a long time because it's not okay and I haven't done anything remotely like that [since then] because I heard people say 'This is blackface' and I just would never want to put that into the world."

Also in 2011, as Marbles referenced in Thursday's statement, was another since-made-private video called "Bounce That Dick" in which she used the offensive phrase "Hey ching chong wing wong" during a rap.

"It's awful," she said. "It doesn't need to exist. It's inexcusable."

Elsewhere, Marbles also condemned instances from her past in which she engaged in slut-shaming.

"I'm sorry," she said. "I just fucked up I ranted about girls that ran around and slept around and that's wrong. I had a lot of internalized misogyny."

See Marbles' full statement up top.