English actor Ian Holm, best known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Alien, and Chariots of Fire, has died at age 88.

"It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88," his agent confirmed to the Guardian. "Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely." In the later years of his life, Holm had been battling Parkinson's disease. His last onscreen roles were in two of Peter Jackson's The Hobbit films as an elderly Bilbo Baggins. He previously played the same role in The Fellowship of the Ring and The Return of the King.

With a varied filmography that ranges from movies with cult favorite director David Cronenberg to more mainstream affair like The Aviator and Ratatouille, Holm appeared in over 100 projects across film and television. During his lifetime, he received a nomination for an Academy Award, won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his performance in The Homecoming, and the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting role for Chariots of Fire.

Earlier this month, he released a statement to express his disappointment at not being able to join in on a reunion for the Lord of the Rings cast. "I am sorry not to see you in person, I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many places, I am in lockdown in my hobbit home, or holm," he said.

Rest in peace.