Elon Musk has refuted allegations that he partook in a supposed “three-way affair” with ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne.

The accusations surfaced this week during testimony in Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation case, according to a report by the Daily Mail. A witness claimed Heard, Musk, and Delevingne were involved in an undisclosed three-way relationship in 2016. The witness also alleged that Heard and Musk were having an affair while she was still married to Depp.

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this,” Musk told Page Six, after hearing about the threesome allegations. He continued, “Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

Musk also touched on Depp’s case. “Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”

In 2019, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in Virginia, following an op-ed she penned for the Washington Post where she detailed her firsthand account of domestic violence. She never named Depp in the story. Depp denied any allegations of violence against Heard, instead claiming that he was the victim.

The Virginia suit chronicles their tumultuous 15-month marriage, and also says that one month after they wed, Heard was “spending time in a new relationship with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.” Depp himself accused Heard and Musk of having a romantic relationship.

The allegation was backed-up in a deposition on Wednesday by Josh Drew, who asserted that Heard had a “three-way affair” with Musk and Delevingne. Drew—ex-husband of Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, Heard’s best friend—insisted that Musk slept with Heard and Delevingne at Depp’s Los Angeles penthouse in 2016, after Heard and Depp split.

In a leaked clip from Drew’s deposition, Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew asks, “Did Rocky tell you Amber Heard was having an affair with Carla Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?” Drew responds, “Yes.”

Chew then asks, “Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Carla Delevingne, spent the night together?” Drew replies "yes," then says he can’t remember the specific date when the incident took place.

The lawyer continues, “So they were having a three-way affair, correct?” Drew replies, “My understanding, yes.”

Delevingne has said she is pansexual, while Heard—who has dated men and women—doesn't believe in labeling her sexuality. According to Page Six, the two are old friends who often spend time together.