On Thursday, Disney announced that it will be reworking its long-standing Splash Mountain ride at its theme parks due to its connection to a racist film. Known for its huge drop, Splash Mountain is one of the most famous rides at Disney's theme parks, but the California and Florida versions of the ride will be modified to base itself on 2009's The Princess and the Frog, which features Disney's first-ever Black princess.

In its original incarnation, Splash Mountain was based on the animated sequences in 1946's Song of the South. The film has widely been labeled racist for its depiction of Black people and prominently features a plantation. It is often viewed as a romanticized version of life after the Civil War by its critics, and former Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed last year that it would not be available on Disney+ or VOD services.

"With this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the re-theming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today," wrote Michael Ramirez, Disneyland Resort's public relations director. "The new concept is inclusive—one that all of guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year."

Anika Noni Rose, the actress who voiced Princess Tiana in The Princess And The Frog, commented on the news.

Let me introduce you to the Imagineer heading the creation of the Princess & The Frog ride and bringing Princess Tiana's presence into the parks: Ms. Charita Carter pic.twitter.com/ucJj6fP0lb — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) June 25, 2020

It is unclear if the Splash Mountain ride at Tokyo Disneyland will be impacted.

While some people are upset by the change, possibly because they're childish or racist, most of the reactions to the news have been positive. See what Twitter had to say about the decision below, including thoughts from those still hung up on the closure of Tower of Terror at the Anaheim park.