Lakeith Stanfield sent a brief, but strong, message for Lil Wayne.

The 28-year-old actor took aim at Weezy via Instagram this week, following the Young Money rapper's controversial comments on George Floyd's murder. Stanfield posted an old black-and-white photo of what appears to be a line of police officers during a civil rights protest. The Uncut Gems actor simply captioned the image with, "Wayne stfu."

The post has since been deleted.

Wayne caught heat this week following an Instagram Live broadcast in which he discussed the response to Floyd's high-profile death. Viral video showed the 46-year-old unarmed black man face down on the pavement as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck. After repeatedly telling the officer he couldn't breathe, Floyd became unresponsive and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The deadly incident reignited outrage over police brutality and the systemic racism in law enforcement. Thousands of people across the country have since taken to the streets demanding justice and calling for the prosecution of all officers involved in Floyd's death. Wayne, however, said the blame needed to be redirected away from the police.

"I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific. And what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge," Wayne told Fat Joe during the broadcast. "We have to actually get into who that person is. And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we're doing."