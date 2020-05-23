Hillary Duff is shutting down "garbage" reports involving one of her children.

This weekend, the former Disney star found herself trending on Twitter for baseless allegations regarding her participation in child sex trafficking. According to Page Six, the rumors stemmed from a since-deleted Instagram post that showed Duff's 8-year-old son, Luca Cruz, lying down without any clothes. The outlet pointed to a subsequent Instagram video where the 32-year-old actress addressed the photo, which was eventually censored.

"Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did," Duff said while showing off her family photos, "so we covered that up with [a] sticker."

Though many fans immediately jumped to Duff's defense, a number of Twitter trolls continued to push the bizarre, disturbing narrative that the picture in question was proof she was participating in child sex trafficking.

Duff called the allegations disgusting and condemned the individual who started the rumor.

Duff shares Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, a former Canadian hockey player whom she divorced in 2016. She also has a 1-year-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair, with husband Matthew Koma.

