Damn, I missed the weed part. Where the weed was at? Anyways, you guys have gotten better with your interviews.

Mero: We’re trying to do it differently

Desus: During the first season, we were doing it for edits. Sometimes an interview won't go as flowingly as you want, so we would try to make it easier to edit. But now our whole thing is we're trying to do stream of consciousness, more like Virginia Woolf, that kind of thing.

So there’s a process?

Desus: We ask questions that these people have not been asked in years. And we ask them to think about situations they haven't been in years. If you ask someone who's worth, like, $60 million, “What's the brokest you've ever been?” Ask Jay-Z, “What was the brokest you've ever been?”

Mero: “How many years did you sell crack?”



Desus: You think Jay-Z has ever thought about that at any point in his life? Like, he's doing deals and stuff.

Mero: I feel like that's why the Letterman interview was so good. Because it was like, yeah, that's David Letterman. Homie's an icon. But when he came on our show, it wasn't like a boilerplate-ass interview.

Desus: Well, also, David Letterman doesn't do interviews. So the fact that he would come on our show was just amazing.

Mero: Also, he was familiar. So it was just like, “OK, you know about us already. You want to come on the show; you want to do this shit.” And then to have the rapport and the chemistry that was already there was bananas, and people would watch that and be like, “Shit, these dudes are really doing it,” because Dave is known for being a master interviewer. And for him to say that and pass the torch was crazy.

I’ve noticed people calling you guys sellouts after taking the Showtime deal. Have you guys noticed?

Desus: Yeah, I saw that. Fuck them.

Mero: Eat a dick. People always want to say that when you're giving somebody some shit for free. And not even for free, because the previous channel we were on we weren't on basic cable—that was a premium package. That wasn't no Channel 4-type shit. So that bugged me out, No. 1. No. 2, if you really fuck with the show, and you really think that it's important and culturally relevant and all that shit, you'll fuck with it. You'll find a way to fuck with it.

Desus: Our Showtime announcement tweet had over 10,000 likes. They're trying to get a reaction. Why do those handful of people mean more than the 10,000 people that pressed like? You look at the numbers, people followed us to Showtime. Our numbers at Showtime are almost triple what we were doing on the last channel. And you can't say it's a sellout because its like saying you watch a musician perform at like SOBs and now they're doing fucking MetLife Stadium, you mad at that? Now you're going to get more Desus and Mero. Now that we're on Showtime, now you can maybe get a movie, maybe might get an album. We’re releasing a book soon.

Mero: Knowledge Darts.

Desus: Hey, sweetie, guess what? That show you love on YouTube, someone had to pay the sound guy, someone had to pay the three camera guys, someone has to edit this. The show on YouTube seemed like it was free. It wasn't.

Mero: The Showtime YouTube channel gets no love. There's so much shit on there—categories of shit.

Plus, you guys still do the podcast. Why is it still so important?

Desus: It's all about the original fans. It's never about throwing away the fanbase because we're on Showtime. So that's why we still do the live shows, still do the podcast. The pod isn’t going nowhere; it’s never going behind a paywall. It's always going to be free.

The podcast is how you stay sharp.

Mero: That's the petri dish. That's where all the ideas, all the sketches—everything comes from there.

Desus: Everything comes off the podcast. There's no writers; there's no script. We’re just having fun. Steve Stoute was on The Breakfast Club saying we were geniuses. We own 100 percent of the podcast—the IP, everything. We could lose the show; we can’t lose the podcast. We can do the podcast in Denver, we could do it in Switzerland, we could do it in the Bronx.

Y’all should do a pod in the Tombs, like when Johnny Cash performed at Folsom.

Desus: Wow, Angel. Wow. So you want us to do the thing I've been pitching to network executives for five years?

You can serve those hard-ass peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that taste like cardboard.

Desus: We were approved by the correction officers at Rikers, because they were going to let us do it.

Rikers is supposed to be closing down.

Desus: Rikers not closing down.

Mero: They’re going to do the same shit they did with high schools in NYC where they just changed the name and call it something else. “No, it’s not Rikers Island anymore. It’s the Incarceration Facility for the Betterment of Humanity.”

Desus: They’re going to turn Rikers into the most beautiful fucking co-ops you ever saw. You’re going to see so many white people.

It being an island is a big selling point.

Desus and Mero: [mimicking white people] Rikers Island, Rikers Island. Hey. Hey.

Desus: Hop on a Citi Bike—we're going to watch the Nets game.

Mero: That’s right. 40 Island.

Desus: Let's go! Brooklyn! Brooklyn! Listen, I made some snacks.