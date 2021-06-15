More than ever before, we see trends in music come and go practically overnight. Those flash-in-the-pan moments can be fun, but we’re more interested in the things that are here to stay. For this year’s ComplexLand, Pigeons & Planes collaborated with three of our favorite artists who are constantly building and evolving, artists who we believe will have a lasting impact for years to come.

We partnered with Tierra Whack, beabadoobee, and $NOT to make merch exclusively for ComplexLand—you won’t be able to get these pieces anywhere else. All three of these artists have done things on their own terms since day one, from the music itself to the visuals and world-building, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

ComplexLand is a multi-day virtual experience that’s free to enjoy, no app or headset required. It all goes down this week, starting at 2 p.m. EST on June 16 and ending at 10 p.m. EST on Friday, June 18. Head to ComplexLand.com to sign up and be ready to shop and explore. Once the (virtual) doors are open, you can navigate to the Pigeons & Planes shop from the menu at anytime, but make sure you expore everything that’s going on. Aside from our merch, there are tons of shops, drops, content, giveaways, and exclusive products.

Catch a preview of the designs and learn more about our collaborative pieces with Tierra Whack, beabadoobee, and $NOT below.