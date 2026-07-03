As the music industry evolves, it's amazing to see that even though sales of music seem to fluctuate, and move towards more of a singles-driven marketjakel
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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.khrisd
Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.khrisd
The time for sleeping is gone; unless you're live-streaming the seven hours a day of TomorrowWorld footage this weekend, you're going to be missing ouandroids