Boosie Badazz was gifted the ultimate sign of gratitude when Yung Bleu gave him $100,000.

The Alabama native took to Instagram where he shared a clip of him giving Boosie 100 racks in cash. In the caption, he explains that Boosie believed in him when few did, so now they deserve to ball together.

“100 RACKS just for supporting me FROM THE JUMP @boosienewig,” Yung Bleu wrote. “TOLD U PUT THE BALL IN MY HAND I WAS GONE SCORE ! #Badazz 🌙 we up more otw 💰”

Despite being managed by Meek Mill, Yung Bleu was discovered by Boosie and signed to Boosie’s Badazz Syndicate independent record label. Through this agreement, Bleu is able to remain an indie artist and own his masters.

“It’s no more Bleu and Boosie jointed with a major label! It’s just Bleu and Boosie doing what the fuck they wanna do,” Bleu said in an interview with DJ Vlad. “We do what we wanna do. We good.”

Boosie seemed to appreciate this good fortune, posting a video referring to himself as the “big CEO” on Instagram with Yung Bleu’s collaboration with Drake, “Your Mine Still,” playing in the background. Boosie then stacked all the money Bleu gave him in his arms while proclaiming his gratitude via the caption.

“#Grateful CEO 100k CASH @bleuvandross #bigceo #bigceo,” Boosie wrote. “THANK U.”