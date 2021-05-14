YoungBoy Never Broke Again is all smiles in his latest music video.

The chart-topping Louisiana MC dropped his new single “White Teeth” on Friday alongside a high-energy visual. The track, initially teased on Instagram Live earlier this year by YoungBoy, has been a topic of discussion for his fan base for a minute, so it only makes sense it’s approached 1 million views in just a few hours.

In the video, YoungBoy appropriately shows off his white teeth in a convenience store and in front of his whip, as he rocks a sombrero engulfed in flames. It sounds a bit out there, but he makes it work.

“White Teeth” follows tracks “Toxic,” “I Ain’t Scared,” “Territorial,” and his most recent mixtape Until I Return, his follow-up to 2020’s TOP. The record hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, thanks to the rapper’s clear streaming reign that isn’t seeming to slow down anytime soon.

This month YoungBoy was announced as a featured artist on Kawhi Leonard’s upcoming Culture Jam music project, along with Rod Wave. The effort is set to merge hip-hop and basketball, as the NBA star puts it, and some of the proceeds will go toward a charity created in memory of Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

“It’s just something that could uplift our community,” Kawhi said this month. “And, you know, a portion of each stream is gonna go to the Mamba & Mambacita [Sports] Foundation. It’s just something good for the community, you know what I mean?”

Check out YoungBoy’s latest single below and peep the video above.