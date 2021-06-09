Attorneys for YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who was arrested in March of this year after the government obtained a federal indictment on weapons charges, have requested that their client be granted pre-trial release.

In court documents obtained by Complex, dated June 7, the “White Teeth” artist’s legal team noted that an arrest warrant was issued on Mar. 10 of this year while their client—whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden—was on a state bond for the same alleged conduct.

According to the attorneys, they were blindsided by what they described as the “inexplicable tactical decision by the government.” Per YoungBoy’s legal team, federal officials in Baton Rouge contacted authorities in Los Angeles to orchestrate his arrest instead of—as they argue would have been more appropriate—reaching out to them about arranging a voluntary surrender.

Also revealed in the filing for a pre-trial release is that, according to YoungBoy’s lawyers, the title of the aforementioned operation was “NEVER FREE AGAIN.” In another document viewed by Complex, specifically an FBI Digital Evidence Laboratory process report, the operation is also referred to as “OPERATION NEVER FREE AGAIN.”