Fresh off the release of his new compilation album Never Broke Again Vol.1, YoungBoy Never Broke Again returns with his latest single “Black Ball.”

“Black Ball” arrives alongside a music video which finds YoungBoy playing with his kids while under house arrest in Utah. The new song comes just over a month after the Baton Rogue rapper was released from jail under a strict home confinement order that includes a GPS monitor and 24/7 surveillance. He was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant.

Just last week, YoungBoy spoke about his newfound freedom with DJ Akademiks during a lengthy chat on Clubhouse. Akademiks took to Twitter on Monday to showcase YoungBoy’s power on social media, posting a picture which showed Clubhouse climbing to the top of the App Store’s daily rankings.

“After NBA Youngboy joined Clubhouse and his entire fan base flocked to the app,” Akademiks said. “Went from being ranked 60th on the App Store to being top 5 in a matter of days.”

Back in November, YoungBoy highlighted his Never Broke Again crew with the Never Broke Again Vol. 1 project, an 18-track project that comes on the heels of his fourth No. 1 album, Sincerely, Kentrell, which in October knocked Drake’s Certified Lover Boy out of the top spot on the Billboard 200 with 137,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week.

Days later, YouTube mysteriously wiped out YoungBoy’s entire catalog from their platform. YoungBoy had more than nine billion views, and has often dropped music on YouTube before anywhere else, appeasing the loyal fanbase he built on the site. YoungBoy most recently posted a track called “Safe Then Sorry” on YouTube, which disappeared amid the deletion. He even released an entire project solely on YouTube in 2020 titled Until I Return before putting it on streaming services.

Check out the music video for YoungBoy NBA’s new single up top.