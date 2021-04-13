The wait for Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Records’ next compilation album is over.

On Tuesday, Thugger announced the crew is dropping Slime Language 2 on April 16, though he didn’t reveal the tracklist or any guest features. The artwork has the vibe of the YSL group sitting for a family portrait, complete with a dog whose hair has been dyed green.

The project is set to include recently released songs “That Go!” with Meek Mill, “GFU” with Sheck Wes, and the Gunna-featuring “Take it to Trial,” which YSL dropped between December 2020 and February 2021.

Thug teased Slime Language 2 back in October through his Instagram Stories, indicating the compilation was going to release on Black Friday 2020, though that clearly didn’t happen. The series’ previous installation arrived in 2018 and boasted features from YSL signees Lil Duke, Gunna, Strick, Dolly, HiDoraah, and Karlae, and appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Keed, Nechie, Lil Baby, and Jacquees.

The last album we got from Young Thug was August 2019’s So Much Fun, which was followed by the deluxe version later that year. 2020 saw the release of Thug and Chris Brown’s collab tape Slime & B, which they dropped off last May.