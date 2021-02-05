Young Rog and Summer Walker have joined forces for the new single and video for “Bullshit.”

In the Mac Grant-directed visual, the LVRN labelmates seem to be in an ongoing fight and never really settle their differences. “Bullshit” is set to appear on Rog’s forthcoming project, Boy Next Door, slated for release this year via WAVER, LVRN, and Interscope Records.

“Summer was honestly amazing and for real, for real, I think her voice over any beat makes records sit in another dimension,” Rog told Complex. “Great records definitely come with good team effort and it’s really a blessing to be working with [her].”

The Virginia rapper signed to LVRN in 2018, as well as WAVER, a label owned by Shelley—fka DRAM—that same year. Rog recently collaborated with Shelley on a version of “Feliz Navidad” for LVRN’s Christmas album Home for the Holidays.

