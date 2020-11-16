Christmas has come a little early this year, as rap label Love Renaissance has just dropped their first-ever holiday album Home For the Holidays featuring the lyrical talents of Summer Walker, 6lack, Shelley formerly known as DRAM, Westside Boogie, and several others.

Once spooky season ends, that means it's time to start defrosting The Polar Express and crack open all of the holiday projects, immediately. LVRN enlists the talents of some of the best vocalists in the game right now like Summer Walker and 6lack to help us fully embrace the holiday spirit, even in the middle of November and I'm here for it. The two provide their own unique lyrical stylings to new holiday songs like "Ghetto Christmas," while Shelley and Eli Derby assist on Christmas classics like "Feliz Navidad" and "This Christmas."

On the same day as the release of Home For the Holidays, LVRN also linked up with Summer to drop a music video for their rendition of "Santa Baby."



During a conversation with Complex, one of the five founders Justice Baiden talked about what the group's creative process is when it comes to putting these types of projects together.

"When we’re putting out albums, we’re trying to figure out the best way to be social, but still obviously respect the rules that have been laid out for us,” Baiden explains. “We’re just forced to be creative in terms of finding different ways to do things that have already been done.”

Listen to LVRN's latest album Home for the Holidays featuring Summer Walker, 6lack, Shelley, and more down below.