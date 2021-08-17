Fresh off the release of his latest project Rich Shooter, Young Nudy returns with a new music video for the Pi’erre Bourne-produced standout track “Green Bean.”

Directed by JMP, who last year crafted top-tier visuals for everyone from Lil Baby and 6lack (“Know My Rights”) to Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist (“Scottie Beam”), the five-minute video sees Nudy escaping captivity from a scientific test lab in order to embark on a fantastical journey across the solar system.

“Green Bean” is one of five songs Bourne produced on Rich Shooter, along with “Keep It in the Street,” “Old School,” “Trap Shit,” and “Money to Spend.” The duo’s collaborations on the project are just the latest example of the unmatched chemistry they’ve already showcased over the past half-decade, most notably on their 2019 joint album Sli’merre, as well as on Nudy classics like “First Day Out” in 2016, “EA” (2017), and “Pissy Pamper” (2019).

Rich Shooter, which arrived on Aug. 4, comes on the heels of Nudy’s DR. EV4L tape, which was released back in May. The 20-track project includes guest appearances by Future, Gucci Mane, PeeWee Longway, and more, plus production from Pi’erre, Jetsonmade, Coupe, 20Rocket, MAHD McLaren, and Mojo Krazy.

In tandem with the project’s release, Nudy has hit the road for a 10-show run. Following stops in cities like Houston, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Dallas, the tour will finish with shows in Silver Springs, New York, and Philadelphia, before concluding at a sold-out stop in Boston on Aug. 21. Tickets are available now.