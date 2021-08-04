After dropping off banger after banger, Young Nudy has returned to keep his hot streak going with his latest project, Rich Shooter, with features from Future, Gucci Mane, and more.

Always showing listeners a new side of his personality and new tricks up his sleeve, Nudy unveils the foil to DR. EV4L with Rich Shooter. With several contributions from frequent collaborator Pi’erre Bourne, Nudy falls into gritty flows over morphed, sci-fi-like beats.

Standout tracks like “Bodies on Bodies” take listeners to the Twilight Zone, while a song like “Trap Shit” featuring Future lives up to its name and sends us through a ringer of snares and crashes. Even the cover art for Rich Shooter accurately illustrates the content of the project, with Nudy sitting on a throne of skulls and golden rifles, reminiscent of M’Baku’s throne in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Along with releasing Rich Shooter, Nudy also announced a couple of weeks ago that he’ll be kicking off his DR. EV4L vs. Rich Shooter tour on Aug. 6, combining the energy of both projects together in one electrifying tour. Nudy will be stopping in 10 cities, including Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Houston, and more.

While you get ready for the tour, listen to Young Nudy’s new project Rich Shooter featuring Future, Gucci Mane, 2FeetBino, Peewee Longway, 21 Lil Harold, and Cristo 4L below.